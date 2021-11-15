KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has renewed its strategic partnership with the College of Business Administration – Kuwait University in continuation of its support to the college activities and events. The partnership renewal stands as an affirmation of the leading role which KFH plays in extending care to the students, youth, and their activities in various fields.

The partnership renewal was signed at the College of Business Administration premises in presence of KFH Group Chief Human Resources Officer Zeyad Alomar, Group DGM – Public Relations and Media Yousef Al-Ruwaieh, Acting Dean of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr Mohammed Zainal.

During the strategic partnership signing ceremony, the Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Zeyad Alomar, emphasized KFH’s keenness to enhance partnership with academic institutions as part of its care and support to the students, educational process, and national talents, thus expressing his pleasure to renew partnership with the college of business administration.

Alomar praised the role of the college of business administration in qualifying national talents and encouraging them to work in the private sector. He emphasized the significance of the continuation of this partnership to enhance and develop communication channels between the college and KFH through various initiatives, thus achieving an added value for both parties.

He added that the partnership contributes to the enhancement of KFH efforts in attracting topper college graduates to work at KFH by participating in job exhibitions and qualifying graduates’ talents through field work. Also, it enhances KFH’s role in organizing workshops and lectures for the college students and participating in research seminars and courses.

Alomar described the relation between KFH and the college of business administration as a strategic relationship. He added that one of the aspects of cooperation is represented in KFH initiative to support the IELTS tests preparation program to train and qualify 300 Kuwaiti students to pass the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests in cooperation with the college of business administration – Center of Excellence and the international institution for teaching English language.

Alomar added that KFH has achieved several accomplishments in the field of students support in cooperation with government and private educational institutions. He emphasized that KFH shall continue its commitment in this respect and provide the best always to support the occupational qualification and development efforts of students and youth.

Meanwhile, the Group DGM – Public Relations and Media – Yousef Al-Ruwaieh indicated that as part of the partnership renewal process KFH fostered basic activities at the college of business administration during the year including support of graduation projects, hosting the graduation ceremony organized by the college of business administration, support of the management and marketing club which has a strategic relationship with KFH, and other students’ events, and activities.

Al-Ruwaieh indicated that a KFH team was present in the college since the beginning of the new scholastic year to welcome students and serve coffee to them in cooperation with minor Kuwaiti projects. The bank is keen on supporting mini and medium enterprises.

He added that KFH is always a pioneer in students and youth support and one of the biggest subsidizers of students and youth in the private sector through several contributions. He emphasized that KFH’s strategy focuses on youth and education as part of social responsibility and sustainability standards to support their various initiatives which add a value to the society.

The Acting Dean of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr Mohammed Zainal expressed his appreciation to KFH’s initiatives and continuous support to the development of the university students’ capabilities and talents and praised KFH’s outstanding role in supporting the educational system and fostering the students’ events and activities.