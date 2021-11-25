KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House “KFH” concluded its integrated breast cancer awareness campaign, which has continued throughout the month of October under the title “Be Aware”. The campaign, organized annually by KFH, depicts KFH’s commitment to its leading and distinguished role in social service and continuous participation in health initiatives. Also, the campaign reflects KFH’s keenness to support various activities and events to spread health awareness among society members.

Public Relations and Event Management Coordinator at KFH- Maryam Abaalkhail said: “The campaign, which has coincided with the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October, aimed to increase awareness level regarding breast cancer and encourage women to conduct early examination.”

She added that KFH has utilized all its channels on social media to spread awareness through awareness messages, videos, media messages, advertisements, competitions, events, campaigns, interviews and seminars as part of its comprehensive campaign. Also, it has coordinated and cooperated with specialized and highly experienced doctors to speak about matters relating to the early detection of breast cancer and the means and methods of prevention against this disease.

It is worth mentioning that KFH has a long record in supporting the health sector and considers it as one of the main priorities in its social responsibility strategy. In this respect, KFH has continuously fostered and supported events and initiatives in the health field e.g., diabetes awareness events, organizing first aid courses, blood donation and holding several seminars and campaigns to spread awareness for prevention from various diseases.