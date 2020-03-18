KFH offers remote working solutions to ensure employee health and safety

Talal Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT: In its continued effort to enhance productivity and assure wellness of its employees, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced that it is leveraging modern workplace solutions such as Microsoft Teams to empower its workforce to work remotely, safely and efficiently under all circumstances.

“While we continue to serve our customers in these challenging times, we aim to ensure the highest measures of health and safety for our employees,” said Talal Al-Mutairi, Deputy General Manager HR Operations and Rewards at KFH.

He added, in a press release: “This is where technology comes to play a crucial role by enabling us to accelerate remote working for our people while collaborating and executing their activities. We aim to ensure applying the best technology and safety-driven tools to ensure undisrupted communication and smooth workflow among KFH staff, and with all other stakeholders. Platforms like Microsoft Teams electronically bring our people and processes together, so we can continue to deliver superior customer experience.”

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration productivity tool that empowers workforces to chat, meet, call, and collaborate all in one place. While companies across the globe are moving to remote work, Teams delivers a complete, intelligent, and secure workplace solution to empower people in achieving more together.

“The health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities is a top priority for us at Microsoft, and we will continue our efforts to enable them with solutions to collaborate from anywhere,” said Alaeddine Karim, Country Manager, Microsoft Kuwait. “We’re working across Kuwait’s public and private sectors to empower their workforce with tools to stay connected and make remote working easier.”