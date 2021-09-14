KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House “KFH” has inaugurated the 7th edition of ‘Forsah’ program which was designed by the bank to include the most distinguished Kuwaiti graduates in IT fields at local and international universities. The program shall continue till Jan. 2022. It includes highly condensed and comprehensive training programs in the field of information technology and its applications in the banking field. The program contributes to the development of the trainees’ self-abilities to serve KFH and its customers.

In his opening speech during the inauguration of the program, KFH Group Chief HR Officer – Zeyad Al-Omar emphasized the significance of making difference at work. He noted that KFH is keen on supporting all employees’ innovative initiatives.

He added that the competitive environment in the banking industry requires employees to create competitive advantages that would render KFH as the customers’ bank of choice and enhance its leading position in the Sharia compliant innovative financial services.

He emphasized that KFH is continuing its endeavor to provide all the required means to translate employees’ innovative ideas to a reality by designing certain services and products that would add value to the customer’s experience and facilitate all fast, easy, and secured digital procedures and services at the highest levels of quality.

Omar indicated that KFH has ensured that ‘Forsah’ program is fully diversified and rich with academic lectures, workshops, and practical and technical projects. In this program trainees are introduced to digitalization methods applied at global organizations.

Omar expressed his pride in stating that KFH supports and provides all means to enhance education and an inspiring and innovative work environment, thus assuring the significance of flexible performance within the change and innovation culture.

Digitalization

Executive Manager IT, Jamal Al-Munaikh emphasized the significance of digitalization in the banking operations and the need to facilitate and enhance banking services round the clock. Digitalization has also played a significant role in mitigating operational expenditures and the errors in manually executed operations.

Munaikh said in a speech addressed to the ‘Forsah’ program trainees during the inauguration ceremony: “KFH was keen on recruiting you in the ‘Forsah’ program considering your distinguished results in your universities. KFH aims to acquire your contributions, especially that the bank has come a long way in digitalization including artificial intelligence, BlockChain, cyber security, iCloud, Fintech and others”.

He indicated that this stage requires talents and elites with an innovative mentality to continue development and moving to new levels of distinction in offering services and facilitating work procedures in a way that would reflect positively on the customer’s experience and enhance satisfaction levels.

Advanced training

The ‘Forsah’ program, launched by KFH periodically, comprises advanced training courses with different learning methods, delegation journeys to Silicon Valley, workshops, and field visits to the biggest global IT organizations e.g., Microsoft, Google, Appel, Repel and other IT giants.

Also, it includes visits to the laboratories of the biggest and highly advanced American universities in the field of digitalization e.g., Berkely university in California, field visits to the innovation center at Silicon Valley and several global IT organizations and FinTech companies. The program also includes field visits to KFH Turkey digitally advanced laboratories to acquaint trainees with the research and innovation centers as part of a team comprising hundreds of engineers.

The trainees exhibited great passion and enthusiasm for ‘Forsah’ program and the rich content thereof. This would surely add an academic and professional value to their experience and reflect on their performance at the bank by executing ideas that would achieve customers’ aspirations.

The inauguration of the program took place at KFH head office in presence of the Group Chief HR – Zeyad Al-Omar, Executive Manager IT – Jamal Al-Munaikh, Executive Manager – Talent Acquisition- Yousef Al-Fadhli, Senior Manager – Talent Development – Mohammed Assadieh and the ‘Forsah’ program trainees.