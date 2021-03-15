KUWAIT: Continuing its ongoing commitment towards social responsibility, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) organized a visit to the heroes of the frontlines while performing their national duty. This initiative aims at recognizing their dedication to work for the service of Kuwait and the safety of its people, but also for appreciating their crucial role in the current exceptional circumstances.

It also contributes in encouraging all personnel in the frontlines, while emphasizing on the importance of adhering to governmental procedures and measures, and following the instructions of the official authorities in this regards.

The initiative affirms KFH’s keenness in continuing its national and social role as a leading Islamic financial institution at the level of the private sector, carrying out its obligations towards society, governmental bodies, and official agencies in various circumstances. This also reflects the keenness to enhance the fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and stressing the importance of continuing the strategic partnership.

KFH emphasized its pioneering national role during its support for various social and national efforts, as it contributed to supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Interior by providing 30 automobiles that serve the ministry’s personnel and the ministry’s workers while performing their duties towards the country and society.

The bank also contributed to supporting the Red Crescent Society in providing a large number of mobile security points to serve the security authorities in the health quarantines and various security sites. KFH’s community programs in various fields confirm its leadership in national and community responsibility and reflect the success of its initiatives that were appreciated by global and local authorities.