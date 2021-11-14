DOHA: The Kuwaiti Fire Force (KFF) is participating with several firefighters and marine rescuers in the three-days Watan exercise which is held in Qatar this week. The head of the External Relations and Ceremonies Department at KFF Lt Col Abdullah Al-Saleem said that this participation aims to exchange experience between the KFF and the Qatar Interior ministry and enhance bilateral cooperation.

The exercise is organized from the 30th of November to the 18th of December to confirm the security readiness of Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Watan exercise will be conducted with the participation of Qatar’s military, civil, organizational and service authorities in addition to 13 brotherly and friendly countries. – KUNA