KUWAIT: Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad met in his office yesterday Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider. The meeting discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral ties, KFF said in a statement to the press. Lt Gen Mekrad conveyed to Haider the greetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, it added. – KUNA