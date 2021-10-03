KUWAIT: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a $1.9 million agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to develop a health project for Syrian refugees in Jordan. In a press statement yesterday, KFAED’s Director-General Marwan Al-Ghanem said that the agreement aims to provide health services to Syrian refugees in Jordan by developing primary health care services.

The representative of the High Commissioner for Syrian Refugees in Kuwait, Nasreen Rubaian, noted that the project includes providing primary health care to about 28,113 patients from Zaatari camp and about 52,314 from Azraq camp, as well as following up on coronavirus cases. In 2016, the Kuwaiti Fund provided the High Commissioner with a grant of $3 million to contribute to supporting the response plan to the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon. – KUNA