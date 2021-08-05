KUWAIT: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked an agreement yesterday with UNICEF to aid children suffering from cancer in Syria with an allocation of $2.7 million. KFAED said in a statement that the program aims at supporting hospitals for treating children afflicted with cancer and minimize deaths among them.

The Kuwaiti fund is coordinating with UNICEF to equip four hospitals and supply them with medicines for treating tumors among the young patients. The program, the statement has added, is aimed at covering the 14 provinces and shifting the patients to the four hospitals; Al-Bairouni, Children University hospital, Tichirn and Aleppo hospitals. KFAED had inked several cooperation and humanitarian accords with the UNICEF in the past. – KUNA