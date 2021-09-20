KHARTOUM: The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) discusses rescheduling Sudan’s debt within the framework of the international initiative of heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC), said a KFAED official yesterday. Deputy Director of the operation department for Arab countries at KFAED Abdullah Al-Musaibeh made the remark in a statement on the occasion of a fund delegation visit to Sudan.

He said that the visit to Sudan comes after success of debt relief negotiations with the member countries of Paris Club last July and the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He added that they also followed up previously signed debts and loans and discussed future projects. KFAED delegation arrived in Khartoum earlier on Sunday to hold talks with the Sudanese side. – KUNA