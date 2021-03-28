KUWAIT: Kuwait Football Association (KFA) signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Esports Club (KES) to represent the association to participate in e-tournaments locally, regionally and internationally. KES Chairman Abdullah Al-Ali said KFA receives invitations from international bodies to participate in e-tournaments, “and we as a club are considered a specialized entity in organizing the participation process in esports tournaments and are able to participate professionally”.

“This agreement adds to the club’s responsibility in general and professional players in particular, as they will represent Kuwait at the international level. So we pray to Allah Almighty to help us bear this responsibility and that each player should have sporting etiquette and spirit,” Ali said.

Ali said the agreement will lead to development of the environment that supports e-tournaments internationally, adding Kuwait has highly skilled professionals who can compete in international arenas. He said the agreement is an extension of cooperation with various sports associations, which will contribute to cooperation in wider fields and play a larger role in supporting e-activities that are held in this regard.

Ali said the agreement authorizes the club to organize competitive tournaments locally to select players to represent Kuwait, prepare and organize participation in all friendly and competitive tournaments and provide complete technical support.