Corporate csr initiatives, volunteer organizations and community groups like @trashtagkuwait often organize beach clean ups in a bid to help protect and contribute to Kuwait’s environment.

But the state of Kuwait’s beaches is also often a controversry. During the winter break and again during Eid, videos circulated on social media showing vast amounts of garbage and waste left by crowds gathered at the beach and seasides.

The litter-strewn beaches are then cleaned by the usually invisible army of street cleaners. So today we are highlighting the role of these hard working men who spend hours daily sweeping Kuwait’s street and picking up after visitors to the beaches.