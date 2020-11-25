KUWAIT: The Insurance Organization Unit issued a decision in regards to the regulations of obtaining compulsory vehicle insurance, Al-Qabas reported yesterday. The new decision includes prices for private vehicle insurance, which varies according to the number of passengers. The prices are as follows: KD 17.5 – 20.5 for one year, KD 35 – 41 for two years and KD 52 – 61 for three years. As for taxis, the prices are as follows: KD 21.5 – 27.5 for one year and KD 43 – 55 for two years.

Kuwait, UAE share common history

DUBAI: Kuwait and the UAE share common history and heritage, said Kuwaiti Consul General in Dubai, Theyab Al-Rashidi, stressing the strength of fraternal relations between the two countries. This came during the celebration organized yesterday by the Kuwaiti Consulate in Dubai on the occasion of the UAE 49th National Day. The ceremony was held with the participation of the Director-General of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al-Maktoum and a number of consuls of brotherly and friendly countries in the UAE.

Kuwait oil edges 31 cents higher

KUWAIT: Kuwait crude oil edged 31 cents higher during Tuesday’s trading to end the day at $45.45 per barrel (pb), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said yesterday. Benchmark Brent rose $1.8 to stand at $47.86 pb and West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.85 to $44.91 pb.