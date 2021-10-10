KUWAIT: Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) students will represent Kuwait to participate in the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC) held by Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). RIT University in Dubai, located in the emirate’s silicon oasis, will be the hub that holds the competition of the Middle East region. The winning team will have the support to attend the global competition in the RIT main campus, NY, USA.

In order to prepare our students for their future jobs in cybersecurity domain, we need to provide them with hands-on experience in a real-world scenario. As it is not an easy task to provide our students with such an environment, CPTC offers this opportunity as it uniquely allows participants to practice technical and non-technical skills they have learnt in an environment that resembles a real-world scenario.

CPTC was established in 2014, involving only local universities in New York. In 2016, CPTC has become a US national competition with universities from all over the US clustered in three regions. In 2019, CPTC became international as it included, in addition to the new fourth region of the US, the UAE as a fifth region. Starting with year 2020, all universities can participate as part of Middle East (ME) region.

Moreover, two additional regions, Canada and Europe, have been added. The competition is held in two phases regional and global. For this year, the regional competition will be held on October 23, 2021, while the global event takes place on January 6-9, 2022.