DUBAI: Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Mohammad Al-Saqer said the 12th World Trade Chambers Conference (12WCC), held yesterday in Dubai, is an ideal platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the world trade congress. This came after the inaugural session of the conference, which was held in Jumeirah under the slogan ‘Future Economy: The Next Generation of Chambers of Commerce’, where heads and representatives of chambers of commerce from 100 countries attended.

In a statement to the press, Saqer said this conference is one of the important world conferences that discusses all issues regarding world economy, showcasing the latest experiments, experiences and studies concerning the private sector and ways to boost it. The conference discussed many important issues including the growing role of partnerships between public and private sectors, health and safety standards, business flexibility, preparedness for crises and future risks, and logistical support for the sector, and several other issues, added Saqer.

He pointed out that the conference aims to link the chambers of commerce and industry together and re-stimulate global cooperation, as well as highlighting the chambers’ role in boosting the flexibility and adaptability of the business community and forming the chambers’ future role.

In a similar statement, the Chamber’s second vice-president, Fahd Al-Joan, said that they discussed the prospects for economic recovery after an unprecedented period of challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. The attendees reviewed the role of the chambers regarding the digital revolution and global economic changes, and the role the chambers must play to serve its members during the next stage, added Joan. The three-day conference, organized by Dubai Chamber in cooperation with the World Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the International Chamber of Commerce, includes 40 discussion sessions and a workshop attended by 80 specialists. – KUNA