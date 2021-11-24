DUBAI: The Kuwaiti pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai is a window peering into the country’s history, tradition and development, Chairman of the Board for the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammad Al-Saqer said yesterday. Speaking to the press after visiting the pavilion, Saqer said that he was amazed by what the pavilion had to offer for visitors, indicating that the architectural design complimented the State of Kuwait’s vision in a sustainably developed region creating various career opportunities and business.

The Expo, held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia regions, is a triumph not only for the UAE but also for all Gulf countries as well including Kuwait, he said. Holding the Expo during the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic successful was also another point of achievement for the UAE, he affirmed. Expo 2020 Dubai began on October 1, 2021 and will last until March 31, 2022. – KUNA