By Ahmad Jabr

KUWAIT: Kazma climbed to the top of the Kuwait Premier League standings after former leaders Kuwait were stunned by Salmiya 1-0 on Friday – suffering their first defeat of the season. Kazma had beaten Al-Shabab 1-0 two days earlier, improving to 10 points from four matches overall. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s total points froze at nine as they sit in second place ahead of Qadisiya on goal difference.

Salmiya meanwhile remains in sixth place with seven points behind Al-Arabi, who have the same number of points but are ahead on goal difference. Hussain Al-Mousawi scored Salmiya’s goal in the first half during the match held at Thamer Stadium in Salmiya. Al-Arabi beat Al-Fahaheel 2-1 in an early Week 4 matchup on Wednesday, while Qadisiya struggled to beat Al-Tadhamon 3-2 at home with a late goal from Jamaican international Romario Williams. Al-Nasr were able to stay in fourth place with a narrow 1-0 win against Al-Yarmouk.

Kuwait look to regroup and take the lead at least temporarily when they host Al-Fahaheel on Wednesday, while Kazma have a tougher task as they visit titleholders Al-Arabi three days later. Salmiya look to keep the momentum of their win going when they visit Al-Tadhamon, while Qadisiya and Al-Nasr look to avoid any slumbers as they go against Al-Yarmouk and Al-Shabab, respectively.