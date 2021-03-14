Kate Winslet has become an avid fossil hunter. The Oscar-winning actress has developed a passion for fossil hunting after working with a paleontologist to prepare for her role in ‘Ammonite’, the romantic drama film written and directed by Francis Lee. Kate, 45 – who plays real-life paleontologist Mary Anning in the film – said: “I worked with a wonderful paleontologist and he knows every nook and cranny.

“I did also find a piece of an ichthyosaur’s skull and was able to identify it. I was very proud of myself. “It was really exciting. It was almost at the waterline as the tide had gone out – tucked away in a rock pool.” Kate stars in the movie alongside Saoirse Ronan, and the plot centers on their relationship. Despite developing a passion for fossil hunting, Kate admitted she struggled with some of the outfits she was asked to wear, revealing she refused to wear a corset under her period costume.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “I just know that with all the bending and twisting and heavy lifting on beaches, there’s just no way that Mary wore a corset. “We went down this road of putting her in work trousers underneath her dress. “We also put her in a chunky jumper that made me so boiling hot. In the end I had it without the sleeves.”

Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted that comments about her weight damaged her self-confidence earlier in her career. The acclaimed actress revealed she questioned whether she was ready to deal with scrutiny that comes with working in Hollywood. She explained: “It damaged my confidence. “I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if this is what they’re saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?'”