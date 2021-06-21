KUWAIT: Kuwait Association for Learning Differences (KALD) presented the “Diligent Student” award to students with learning difficulties who were able to deal with learning online and successfully continue their education. This comes in appreciation of their perseverance, commitment and outstanding academic gains, KALD said in a statement. “This award comes as part of the strategic partnership between the Association and National Bank of Kuwait, the strategic partner for KALD youth activities,” it said.

The award ceremony took place at the Women’s Cultural and Social Society in Khaldiya, and it was divided into separate time frames to comply with health protocols. The first place winners in the secondary stage were Ahmad Abdelrahman Al-Mousa from Manarat School for Learning Difficulties in the male students’ category, and Noura Taleb Saer Al-Enezi from Um Al-Qura Model School in the female students’ category. For the intermediate stage, the first place winners were Mohammad Khalid Al-Nisf from Manarat School in the male students’ category, and Sarah Anwar Abdallah Al-Qahtani from Al-Resalah Bilingual School in the female students’ category.

Head of KALD Amal Al-Sayer said, “The project to organize an award for outstanding students was in the association’s plan for some time, but the current circumstances necessitated its launch in order to encourage students, boost their morale and motivate them to benefit from this technological development that has become necessary to improve education, as well as all aspects of life.”

Sayer congratulated participating students for all their efforts in learning online under the challenging circumstances. She also acknowledged parents who support their children, as well as teachers and schools administrations who expressed full confidence in their students’ abilities. Sayer also thanked the reward’s sponsors, Board of Trustees, the Education Ministry, students’ evaluation committee, the Women’s Cultural and Social Society’s administration and KALD staff.