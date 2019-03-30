KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) recently organized the annual international sales conference with the attendance of board chairman, Yousfi Abdul Hameed Al-Jassem, CEO, Kamel Al-Awadhi KAC officials and sales managers abroad. The conference was held from March 27-28 abd included special workshops discussing KAC achievements in various overseas offices as well as the company’s future plans and strategies. It also included the honoring of overseas office managers for their outstanding performances.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Jassem thanked everybody for the efforts they had exerted to achieve KAC’s targets and help to excel further and increase its revenues. Al-Jassem added that KAC revenues during the first quarter of 2019 had increased by 5 per cent and that the total number of passengers it served had increased by 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.



Furthermore, Al-Jassem said that KAC had carried the total of 4.1 million passengers in 2017 and 4.5 million passengers in 2018 and expressed hopes this number would reach 4.7 million by the end of 2019. He also noted that KAC is keen on achieving the highest safety and security standards and punctuality, which was rated 90-95 per cent exceeding international levels of 85 per cent in various airlines.

In addition, and on behalf of KAC board of directors and the CEO, Al-Jassem congratulated all KAC staff members in celebrating KAC’s 65th anniversary under the slogan of ‘Sure We Can’ and thanked the DGCA chairman, Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud and General Manager, Yousif Al-Fauzan for their constant support to KAC.



On his part, KAC’s CEO, Kamel Al-Awadhi thanked all staff members for the efforts they exerted so far expressing hopes that they would carry on with the same momentum to achieve KAC goals and strategy. Al-Awadhi also announced the full capacity operations of T4 in April after having New York flights take off from it instead of using T1.