By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: As part of Kuwait Airways Corporation’s (KAC) preparation to resume full operations of Terminal 4 (T4), KAC CEO Ma’an Ruzouqi, Assisting CEO for Operation Affairs Eissa Al-Haddad and other directors toured the new terminal to check the facilities offered to passengers. This procedure came after the Cabinet’s announcement of launching phase three of Kuwait International Airport’s re-opening plan, as the airport began operation to full capacity from November 1, 2021.

During the tour, Ruzouqi inspected the facilities of T4 including the passengers’ lounge and other services provided to them since their arrival to the terminal building to check in their luggage and until their departure. The tour also included inspecting security procedures applied on passengers and their luggage.

The team also toured the outdoor area to check the flow of vehicles for passengers and luggage. Ruzouqi praised the services and the hard work of the staff working at T4 from different institutions, including the interior ministry, customs department, civil aviation and others.