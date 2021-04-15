By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) concluded its national awareness campaign ‘KAC Supports Vaccination’ yesterday that was held in cooperation with the Kuwait Vaccination Center from April 4 to 15, 2021. KAC PR and Media Director Fayez Al-Anezi said that the campaign aimed to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “This campaign was successful and achieved its goals in spreading awareness about the importance of vaccination and reaching the largest number of people,” he said.

“The campaign also included posting awareness videos and informative messages on KAC’s accounts on social media, in addition to various audio and visual media and the press. Awareness posters were placed in shopping malls and at Kuwait International Airport’s T1 and T4,” added Anezi. This campaign is part of KAC’s social responsibility. “Through this campaign, KAC aims to help the government in encouraging people to get vaccinated to reach community immunity and return to normal life,” he said.