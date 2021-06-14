KUWAIT: The number of flights operated by Kuwait Airways to China’s Guangzhou reached 100, carrying on board more than 10,000 passengers, along with the cargo flights during Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Kuwait Airways Chairman Ali Al-Dakhan announced yesterday.

He added in press remarks that he received a letter of thanks and congratulations from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Board of Directors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jia Chen Qiu for reaching such a number of flights.

The letter also included an appreciation for KAC being the first international aviation company operating its flights to Guangzhou airport since halting the commercial flights due to COVID-19, with high punctuality in arrival timing, abiding by the required health precautions, with full disinfection of its flights.

It also included the thanks and appreciation of Jia Chen Qiu to KAC, for its support to Guangzhou airport, which greatly contributed in boosting the bilateral ties between Kuwait and China, especially in the commercial exchange, which played a key role in the stabilization of the trade between both nations. KAC is meeting the demand of its customers at high efficiency despite the special circumstances the commercial aviation sector is suffering worldwide, he affirmed. – KUNA