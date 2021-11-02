By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The junior’s archery competition kicked off during HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Shooting Tournament, currently taking place at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex. Mohammad Madhi Al-Taisi came first, followed by Mohammad Saeed Al-Mutairi and Kareem Khalid Al-Saeed who finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing for the shotgun, air pistol, rifle and Olympic archery contests in the high-profile tournament that is sponsored by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Treasurer Essa A Albutti Butaiban said the championship is expected to witness strong competition among approximately 300 shooters in the skeet, trap, 10m air pistol and rifle, 25m pistol, 50m rifle and Olympic archery.

Shooters from UAE have also registered to compete in the shotgun events, he said. Official training in the skeet and trap will start in the morning from today, while the 10m pistol and rifle will begin in the evening.