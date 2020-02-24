Kuwait: World’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, has announced its grand National & Liberation Day promotion with bigger and better offers. During the 12-day promotion period, shoppers will be delighted with three exciting offers, applicable across all Joyalukkas showrooms in Kuwait.

From 20th February to 7th March, shoppers will receive 10% cashback on purchase of Diamond, Polki and Pearl jewellery. During the same period, customers can exchange their old gold for brand new Joyalukkas jewellery with no loss in rate or value. For 2 days, i.e. 25th and 26th February, shoppers will receive a free gift on every purchase.

Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group quoted during the launch of the promotion, “Kuwait has played an instrumental role in our success and expansion across the GCC region. We are humbled by the love of our patrons in the region, and I invite everyone to celebrate it with great joy with our exclusive offers. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous National and Liberation Day.”

Joyalukkas has unveiled an exclusive new collection of jewellery to celebrate National & Liberation Day. The new line of fashionable jewellery reflects the pride and honour of the country. Apart from that, patrons can explore from over a million jewellery designs, showing a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international influences.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK and India. The group businesses include Jewellery, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks and Malls. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world and is one of the most awarded and recognized Jewellery retail chains in the world.