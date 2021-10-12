AMMAN: The leader of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Al-Fayez yesterday hailed his country’s “strategic ties” with Kuwait, saying there was still more room for improvement in bilateral relations. Kuwait has always stood by Jordan’s side in times of need, which proves that the two countries’ respective leaders equally prioritize bilateral ties, Fayez said amid talks with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani.

The Kuwaiti envoy said his country’s total investments in the Hashemite Kingdom, which has long been a hotspot for Kuwaiti visitors, are worth $18 billion across vital sectors, citing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s desire to improve bilateral relations. Jordanian senator Mustafa Al-Barari, who leads a joint Jordanian-Kuwaiti committee, agreed that improving bilateral relations was a shared goal, describing these ties as “exceptional.” Kuwaiti investments in Amman are likely to double by the year 2030, he added, thanking a Kuwait-based fund for its contributions towards keeping development projects across the kingdom afloat. – KUNA