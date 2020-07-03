His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The Cabinet yesterday decided to lift the lockdown on Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula more than 100 days after imposing it to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This means that the lockdown will remain in Farwaniya, the last residential area to remain in isolation. Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said the lockdown will be lifted next Thursday, July 9, at 5 am, adding that the decision was based on recommendations by the health minister.

Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, home to over half a million mostly expat workers, were the first two residential areas to be locked down in the country after the virus broke out among low-paid expat laborers residing in the two areas.

The decision was taken despite a jump in the number of coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours. The health ministry said 919 cases were reported yesterday compared to 745 cases the previous day. Kuwaitis continued to top the list.