KUWAIT: Jazeera Airways took delivery of its ninth Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus in Toulouse over the weekend, bringing the airline’s fleet to a total of 17 aircraft. The A320neo has a range of benefits which include 18 percent fuel-saving, longer range flights, and quieter engines with 50 percent less CO2 emissions. All delivered aircraft are fitted with the airline’s standard cabin configuration including its signature leather seats.

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “As we take delivery of our final A320neo aircraft in the orderbook, we look forward to continue expanding our network and offer our customers more destinations. The expansion will also be supported by our recently announced order with Airbus for twenty A320neos, eight A321neos and 5 further options.”

Jazeera is moving towards operating a fleet comprising more environmentally friendly neo models aircraft. This week the airline announced its partnership with CHOOOSE, the Norwegian climate and technology company, to enable customers to offset their carbon emissions.