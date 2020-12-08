KUWAIT: Jazeera Airways yesterday announced that its passengers can now have their PCR test done before traveling for KD 22 only. The airline has partnered with the Jarallah German Specialized Clinic which is accredited by the Ministry of Health to provide its passengers with the reduced rate. Passengers can schedule an appointment online while making a reservation with Jazeera Airways or by calling the airline’s call center at 177.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO Jazeera Airways said: “We are pleased to be able to offer our passengers an affordable test option. This will help free up travel for more people and enable them to fly to their destination of choice whilst complying with entry requirements.” Tickets and PCR tests can be booked at jazeeraairways.com, on the Jazeera App or by calling 177.

Jazeera Terminal 5 and Jazeera flights comply with all hygiene regulations to ensure a safe flying experience for passengers. Recently, the airline launched ‘Duo Seat’ that enables passengers to book the middle seat next to them in addition to their seat when travelling, giving passengers more comfort and security on their flight.