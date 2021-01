KUWAIT: Jahra volleyball team defeated Al-Shabab by 3 games to 2 at the conclusion of the 9th round of the volleyball Premier League. Jahra has 12 points and is in fifth place, while Shabab with 9 points in the 6th and last place. The two teams will play with the second place winner of the first division. Those in the first and second place will then go to the Premier League, while the loser will drop to the first division.