KUWAIT: In a bid to facilitate healthcare services provided to Kuwaitis, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah issued a ministerial directive assigning Mahmoud Hajji Haidar polyclinic in Jabriya for Kuwaiti patients only and allocating the Jabriya polyclinic in block 7 for non-Kuwaitis. This decision will be effective as of Jan 19. – Meshaal Al-Enezi