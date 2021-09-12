KUWAIT: After the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Jaber Hospital dropped by 90 percent and as pandemic indicators are improving, the hospital is continuing to close COVID wards and ICUs. As local statistics indicate that the Delta variant’s wave is receding and total cases continue to drop, the hospital continues to close coronavirus wards, with only five out of 18 now open. Chest disease and ICU consultant at Jaber Hospital Dr Abdullah Al-Mutairi said five ICUs were closed because of a drop in the number of admissions, adding only two ICUs remain open and occupancy is not full.

The number of admissions to ICUs is very small and cannot be compared with what it was in June and July, as admissions dropped by 90 percent, Dr Mutairi said in statements quoted in an Al-Rai Arabic daily report published yesterday. He said the factors that contributed to the pandemic’s decline include the intense vaccination campaign, besides changes in behavior and compliance with health protocols, adding that people’s behavior decides that of the virus.

Children’s admission to wards and ICUs at Jaber Hospital has also dropped by 90 percent. Pediatrician Dr Khalid Kalandar said children’s admission to hospital is low and most of those admitted are those with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes or breathing problems.

12-17 age group

Meanwhile, health sources said the percentage of those who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 12-17 years is likely to reach 80 percent by the start of the school year. The sources said the percentage of vaccinated 16-17-year-olds reached 81 percent of the total population of this group of citizens and residents, adding that the actual percentage of vaccination in the age group of 12-17 has reached around 71 percent.

They said the rise in the percentage of vaccinated 16-17-year-olds is due to the priority of vaccinating this category before they return to school. They said the vaccination campaign continues to serve all those desiring to receive the jab. Kuwait had announced only 41 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rate in over a year and a half. Total cases reached 410,734 while deaths increased by one to 2,430, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus at COVID-19 wards stood at 84 as of Saturday, with 37 of them in intensive care units, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdallah Al-Sanad said, adding that another 1,303 are receiving regular treatment. Total recoveries reached 407,001 as 146 fresh recoveries were registered in the same period, he added.