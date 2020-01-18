Jaber Causeway

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: The Jaber Causeway will be closed from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Fridays on the side heading to Subbiya as the road will be allocated for bicycles’ use only, Public Authority for Roads and Transportation’s Official Spokesperson Abdullah Al-Ajmi announced yesterday. This weekly closure will be temporary until a legislation is passed to allocate special paths for cyclists, Ajmi added.

In other news, Al-Kout municipality emergency team recently filed two citations for not showing prices of displayed items during a recent tour in Fahaheel, which included the fish market. In a similar inspection tour in Farwaniya, Al-Saddiq team filed eight different citations.