KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said the Sheikh Jaber Causeway drive-thru vaccination center started providing booster shots against coronavirus as of yesterday. The service will continue on a daily basis from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm except Saturdays, the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a news conference. The third booster jab is provided by Kuwait vaccination center at the fairground in Mishref every day except for Fridays from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and Jleeb sports center without a previous appointment, he noted. He added that 15 healthcare centers started providing booster shots yesterday, but with a previous appointment, in addition to 36 other existing centers, thus raising the total number of third jab providers to 51 nationwide.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health had said on Sunday that 240 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s caseload to 415,151. The recoveries rose by 41 to 411,340, representing 99.1 percent of the overall infections, the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said, noting that the death toll remained unchanged at 2,468. There were four ICU cases and 1,343 others being treated at home, in addition to 22 patients at hospital wards as of Sunday, he noted. As many as 23,908 swab tests have been conducted which raised the total to 5,862,681, Dr Sanad added. —KUNA