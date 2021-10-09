KUWAIT: In keeping with its aim to celebrate the diversity of its members with a range of different events that highlight the uniquely wonderful cultures and traditions from around the world, the International Women’s Group, in cooperation with the Italian Embassy, organized a photo exhibition in the embassy’s Spazio Italia-Kuwait, entitled ‘The Great Beauty’ by Remo Casilli and ‘Capturing Al-Kout’ by Usman Mohammed Iqbal. The group’s public relations coordinator, Laila Boulos, introduced the Italian Ambassador Carlo Baldocci, who welcomed the artists, members and guests to the embassy.

In his remarks, Ambassador Baldocci explained that he had decided to open a special area in the Italian Embassy, called the ‘Spazio Italia-Kuwait’, as a unique place dedicated to fostering dialogue between people, as well as promoting projects, activities, and joint initiatives between the two countries. He also stressed that the current exhibition is a perfect example of cultural exchange, and the beginning of more events to follow. As a sign of appreciation, the IWG presented a commemorative shield in honor of the ambassador.

Next, Cristiana Baldocci, wife of the Italian Ambassador and President of the International Women’s Group in Kuwait, welcomed everyone and thanked Sheikha Hanouf Bader Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Honorary President of the IWG, for her kind support. She also thanked the IWG board for their help in organizing the event.

Baldocci introduced the exhibition by saying that it is a photographic dialogue between two cities: Kuwait City and Rome. She said: “through this exhibition, we will explore exactly what is meant by urban cultural heritage. Something that is inherited, passed down from previous generations. It is a kind of heritage that doesn’t consist of money or property, but of culture, values and traditions; that implies a shared bond, our belonging to a community. It represents our history and our identity; our bond to the past, to our present, and the future and above all, love for our cities”

For the first time, photographer Usman Muhammad Iqbal, born and raised in Kuwait, presented his photographs that reflect facets of the original Kuwaiti heritage, and aspects of the development of the environment and art in the area. His exceptional technique has already earned him international visibility and the beauty of the images shows the importance of Kuwaiti heritage; the heritage that binds the past to the present and the future of this country.

Remo Casilli, a successful Roman photographer who has already exhibited in Italy and abroad, presented the wonderful evening and night images of Rome, the ‘Eternal City’, illuminated and celebratory. After Baldocci conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the exhibition, the guests were delighted to see the photographs, and the photographers were honored for their exceptional work in photo documentation. A light meal was prepared by the chefs of the Crowne Plaza and in closing, special prizes were drawn for the attendees.