KUWAIT: Under the patronage of Sheikha Hanouf Bader Al-Muhamad Al-Sabah, spouse of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Honorary President of the International Women’s Group – Kuwait, IWG celebrated International Women’s Day with the participation of four inspiring and distinguished women leaders.

The members and executive board of the IWG were honored to have as key speakers, Nabeela Abdulla Al-Mulla, retired Ambassador from the State of Kuwait; Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of Turkey to the State of Kuwait; Alina Romanowski, Ambassador of United States to Kuwait; Anne Claire Legendre, Ambassador of France to the State of Kuwait.

As a sign of solidarity with women around the world, the members then enjoyed a song recorded especially for International Women’s Day in 2013 by 25 singers and musicians from over 20 different countries.