KUWAIT: The International Women’s Group- Kuwait held an interesting and informative virtual meeting on the topic of ‘Well-Being’ as their final event of 2020-2021. Mrs. Ambreen Mustafa, spouse of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, delivered her final address as president of IWG and welcomed Mrs Cristiana Turchetti Baldocci, spouse of the Ambassador of Italy, as the incoming IWG president for 2021-2022.

In her address Mrs Mustafa thanked Sheikha Hanouf Bader Al Muhamad Al-Sabah, spouse to HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorary President of the International Women’s Group – Kuwait (IWG), for her invaluable guidance and support throughout the challenging times faced by all during the pandemic. She also thanked Sheikha Hanouf for taking part in her earlier farewell and handover ceremony wherein Sheikha Hanouf lauded the exceptional creativity, resilience and hard work of the IWG.

Mrs Mustafa praised the outstanding teamwork of the IWG board, echoing Sheikha Hanouf’s comments that the IWG had emerged stronger and was the only organization of its kind in Kuwait which had produced, without fail, interesting and inspiring monthly programs for its members throughout the year.

Acknowledging the importance of teamwork, Mrs Mustafa talked about the awards ceremony held earlier for the friends of the IWG who supported the organization throughout the year. Her final thanks were for the IWG members whose constant encouragement, interest and appreciation gave meaning and purpose to the events. Mrs Layla Boulos, IWG PR Coordinator, acting as master of ceremonies, then proceeded to introduce the virtual program on ‘Well-Being’. Presented live from The Netherlands by Mrs Xandra Spijker, Life Coach and Mindful Analyst and former IWG board member.

Very familiar with life in Kuwait, having just recently returned to The Netherlands after many years, Mrs Spijker covered topics on nutrition, physical activity, stress, energy and happiness; highlighting daily simple changes that can be made for a healthier life. Closing her informative presentation by reminding members to be kind to themselves and to use their day wisely, saying that ‘Happiness’ is not a goal to be reached only at the ‘end of the horizon’, but rather in ‘the everyday small things’ that create fulfillment in life.

An interactive and highly enjoyable question and answer segment was followed by a short quiz and prizes. To the further delight of members, Ms Noura Fawzi Al Nadji, fitness instructor and personal trainer, also presented a segment of daily toning and stretching exercises to complete the ‘Well-Being’ segment.

In keeping with the theme of the program, the IWG board members had together compiled a short segment on ‘Happiness’ and each included a picture with a caption of what happiness means to them. The proceedings concluded with well-wishes to all for a safe, healthy and happy summer break and the commitment to coming back in September to yet another productive, informative and enjoyable IWG membership year.