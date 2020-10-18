KUWAIT: The Executive Board of the International Women’s Group held its second meeting for the year 2020-2021 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the residence of Ambreen Mustafa, the group’s president and wife of the Pakistani Ambassador. This meeting was an opportunity to exchange views and discuss several matters related to the activities on this year’s agenda.

One of the main topics discussed was finalizing the launch of IWG’s new website; aimed at sharing the group’s news and activities with its members, and also introducing a new generation of ladies to the 30-year history of the International Women’s Group through photos, videos, links and posts. To commemorate the launch, The Crown Plaza Hotel designed a specially prepared cake with the distinctive IWG blue and white logo for the meeting.