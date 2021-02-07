KUWAIT: The Italian Embassy in Kuwait launched the country’s collaborative effort with Kuwait with the ‘Spazio Italia-Kuwait’ (Italy-Kuwait Space), a 600-square-meter area dedicated to showcasing the friendship between the two countries at the Embassy on February 3, 2021. It will provide a ‘space’ and voice for initiatives aimed at strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, interpreting cultural, commercial, economic, scientific and technological collaboration initiatives. The event was organized with adherence to health regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary General of Kuwait’s National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Kamel Al-Abduljaleel inaugurated the exhibition along with Italian Ambassador Carlo Baldocci. Abduljaleel highlighted the importance of the initiative intended at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and noted that the two sides will soon sign two important agreements in the field of culture. One of these is with Rome’s La Sapienza University, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of archaeology.

During a press presentation, Ambassador Baldocci, lauded the Italy-Kuwait Space as representing something new in terms of the Kuwaiti cultural scene, and noted it is a bilateral container that will host, in full compliance with the Kuwaiti government’s anti-COVID measures, exhibitions, workshops, seminars and other initiatives aimed at helping to further grow relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, two photography exhibitions were inaugurated titled ‘La Grande Bellezza’ by Remo Casilli and ‘Kuwait Heritage’ by Usman Mohammed Iqbal. Remo Casilli, a successful Roman photographer, has already a range of exhibitions in his repertoire in Italy and abroad. His photographs at the exhibition present imagery depicting the wonderful evening and night images of Rome, the ‘Eternal City’, illuminated and celebratory in a tribute to the country’s Kuwaiti friends leading up to the celebrations of Kuwait’s National Day.

Usman Mohammed lqbal, a very proficient Kuwaiti photographer, is showcasing at his first solo exhibition. He has an exceptional technique, which has earned him international acclaim, and the images’ beauty show the importance of Kuwaiti heritage, which binds the past to the present and the future of this magnificent country.