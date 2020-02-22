By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: The International Student Network (ISN) in collaboration with the US Embassy in Kuwait organized on Thursday an educational seminar and open house at Regency Hotel. The event – a free educational seminar aimed at helping students and parents decide on their higher education – was inaugurated by US Embassy Senior Commercial Officer Shari Stout. The embassy’s Education USA advisor and consular officers also helped out with regards to student visa issues.

Eight US colleges and universities participated in the event to provide information about their schools and answer questions from students and parents about educational opportunities in the United States. “It’s the first official educational fair of 2020 by US educational institutions in collaboration with the US Embassy.

We have a mix of universities present and we are happy with the turnout today. US education is the best and students from Kuwait number around 13,000. These are people who want to accomplish higher studies at American universities with the highest standard, and so we welcome all of them and hope that with this expo, we will be able to be of great help to them,” Stout said.

Universities present included University of California-Northridge, Utica College, Irvine Valley College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Austin Peay State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Fordham University and DePaul University.