Kuwait Acting PM chairs Cabinet session

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly session at Seif Palace yesterday under chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated that the ministers were briefed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on his participation in the United Nations Security Council session, recently held in New York under the theme, “combating terrorism and other violent acts based on religion and race.”

The UNSC session addressed a draft resolution condemning the terrorist crime that targeted worshippers at mosques in New Zealand. During the session, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled stated that “Islamophobia,” rhetoric of hatred and discrimination pose a danger to safe communities throughout the world. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in his address to the UNSC session, called for facing the scourge for sake of peace, security and co-existence among nations of the globe.

Moreover, the State of Kuwait, through its UNSG membership, had issued a press release condemning the criminal act and called for bringing the culprits, architects and financiers into account. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid in today’s government session, apprised the ministers with the visit to the country by the Yemeni foreign minister who lauded Kuwait’s support for his people.

The ministers discussed parliamentary issues, examining some queries by MPs. They also looked into recommendations issued by the parliamentary legal affairs committee regarding a bill to approve aerial services accord with Cyprus, and another regarding tourist cooperating with Ukraine. The two bills were approved and referred to His Highness the Amir. They also discussed current political developments on the Arab and international arenas. – KUNA