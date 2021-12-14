KUWAIT: Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, affiliated to the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), organized an Islamic arts exhibition at the American Cultural Center marking the 60th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-Italian relations. Kamel Al-Abduljelil, the council Secretary General, said during the inauguration ceremony yesterday that a slew of carefully selected unique items, known as “Al-Sabah Collection,” have been put on display for the public.

An eminent Italian expert, Giovanni Cirrottola, is supervising the event, themed “The Islamic Art from the National Museum of Bargello in Florence to Kuwait,” showcasing treasures dating back to the golden Islamic ages. The displayed items constitute a testimony to the old relations between Italy and the Arab world, said Abduljelil.

Meanwhile, Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocchi also addressed attendees of the inauguration ceremony, including some renowned experts in antiquities, indicating that the exhibition was held as a result of coordinated efforts by Sheikha Hussa Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and professor Cortolla. The exhibition is sponsored by Minister of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, in coordination with the Italian embassy in Kuwait.

The event, marking the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and Republic of Italy, is scheduled to remain open until January 14. The “Al-Sabah Collection” that started to take form in the 1970s is said to comprise more than 30,000 items depicting various Islamic ages. – KUNA