IRBIL: Irbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw praised yesterday Kuwait’s support for refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan region. In a press statement after meeting with Kuwait’s Consul General in Irbil Dr Omar Al-Kandari, the governor said that Kuwait was always the first to support and aid the needy in the region.

Khoshnaw also praised the humanitarian acts of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his continuous support towards the region over the years especially during the times of need.

The Kuwaiti Consul said meanwhile that Kuwait’s support comes as per the instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah towards their brothers in Iraq. Kuwait’s aid for Iraq will continue and will be variated to include all people in many different fields. – KUNA