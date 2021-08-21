BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi is due in the State of Kuwait this week, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The ministry indicated in a statement that Iraq’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Menhel Al-Safi, held a meeting with Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Jassem Al-Sagr, several days ago, discussing a host of issues namely Kadhemi’s expected visit.

The statement quoted the ambassador as saying that the Iraqi prime minister would meet, during the visit, with Kuwaiti entrepreneurs to discuss means of facilitating their entry into the Iraqi market and playing an effective role in Baghdad’s sustainable development schemes, commercial and industrial investments. It also indicated that the envoy also discussed with Jassem means of boosting trade between the two brotherly countries in the shadow of “a real desire for boosting the bilateral cooperation at diverse levels and in various sectors.” – KUNA