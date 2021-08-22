KUWAIT: Iraq’s Prime Minister said yesterday that his country is keen on removing hindrances to allure Kuwait’s investment through enacting legislations, and combating corruption and bureaucracy. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi made that statement during a meeting with editors-in-chief of Kuwaiti newspapers and representatives of the Kuwaiti media yesterday, discussing an array of issues focusing mainly on attracting Kuwaiti investors to Iraq. Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain attended the meeting.

Kadhemi told the Kuwaiti media representatives that Iraq is open to Kuwaiti investors. During meetings with a number of senior Kuwaiti officials, Kadhemi emphasized Iraq’s respect of international resolutions and their implementations as well as abidance by relations based on common interest between the two countries. “Kuwait is a neighboring and friendly country to Iraq, and in the heart of Iraqi people due to its historical stances and support to Iraq and all Arab countries,” he said. – KUNA