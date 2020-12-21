BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi meets Kuwait’s ambassador to Iraq Salem Al-Zamanan. – KUNA

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Sunday that Baghdad is eager to establish closer relations with Kuwait across various fields, which would lead to an overall stronger relationship.

Further developing a joint ministerial committee for bilateral talks, which was set up by the Arab Gulf neighbors, would be a by-product of closer ties, a government statement cited Kadhimi as saying amid a meeting with Kuwait’s ambassador to Iraq Salem Al-Zamanan.

Stronger relations with Kuwait would also spark a positive ripple effect across the entire region, keeping peace and stability intact, he added, before going on to invite his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to visit Iraq as part of a strategic cooperation framework. – KUNA