KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at the Amiri Terminal yesterday Representative of the Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif who offered condolences on the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Zarif also offered condolences to Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and other figures. – KUNA