KUWAIT: The International Organization for Medical Physics (IOMP) elected Head of the Radiation Physics Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center Dr Meshari Al-Nuaimi to head the Middle East Federation of Medical Physics (MEFOMP), becoming the first Kuwaiti to occupy this position. Dr Nuaimi said yesterday that MEFOMP aims to improve the quality of medical physics practices in the field of diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy to keep pace with the continuous progress in this field in the countries of the Middle East.

MEFOMP is a non-governmental, non-profit professional and scientific organization that was established by IOMP in 2009 to build a cooperation network between specialists in the field of medical physics that includes these countries: Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan and Iraq, Al-Nuaimi explained. Dr Nuaimi received the annual Excellence Award 2021 from IOMP. This selection and honor shows the scientific and professional confidence in Kuwaiti expertise as well as their progress in this field at regional and international levels. – KUNA