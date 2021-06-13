KUWAIT: Head of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) in Kuwait Mazen Abulhassan praised, yesterday, Kuwait’s role in promoting humanitarian aid programs and in facing crises and disasters, as it gained UN and humanitarian organizations’ trust and appreciation.

In a statement to KUNA following his meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Abulhassan said KRCS humanitarian role help in improving many people living conditions, as he expressed appreciation of the efforts made in many countries. He also stressed the importance of this meeting, noting that there will be more cooperation in the future especially to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Turkey.

For his part, Al-Sayer affirmed KRCS readiness to cooperate constructively with humanitarian and community organizations to provide aid to countries that exposed to disasters. This meeting also tackled KRCS assistance provided to those affected and its role in combating the emerging COVID-19 virus, he added. – KUNA