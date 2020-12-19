



KUWAIT: To celebrate the spirit of the season and the coming new year, the International Women’s Group – Kuwait, held a first ever ‘Santa Drive-through’ for its members on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The ladies of IWG Board were present to greet members, as they drove through a specially decorated area with various stalls to collect their ‘festive fayre’ of chocolates, poinsettias, and annual gifts presented by Santa.

The atmosphere was filled with music, laughter and greetings, all conducted in a safe and socially distanced manner, giving members an opportunity to share in person the spirit of love and friendship we have all missed in the pandemic.